Moyes quits Sunderland after relegation from EPL

LONDON — Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned after the team's relegation from the English Premier League.

The former Manchester United coach announced his decision at a meeting with the club hierarchy in London on Monday.

Owner chairman Ellis Short says "having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character."

Moyes lasted only one season at Sunderland.