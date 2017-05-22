Romanian border police say Turkey cancelled Kanter's passport

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police say Turkish authorities cancelled the passport of Oklahoma City Thunder centre Enes Kanter, who was briefly detained at a Romanian airport.

Spokesman Fabian Badila told The Associated Press on Monday that Kanter arrived Saturday at about 1 p.m. from Frankfurt at Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport, travelling on a Turkish passport.

Badila said "my colleagues discovered ... that the passport had been cancelled by Turkish authorities, and legally he is not allowed to enter Romania."

Fabila said Kanter remained in the airport's transit area and was told "he can leave wherever he wants." He said Kanter took a flight at about 5 p.m. via London on his way to the United States.