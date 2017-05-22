Romanian border police say Turkey cancelled Kanter's passport
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian border police say Turkish authorities
Spokesman Fabian Badila told The Associated Press on Monday that Kanter arrived Saturday at about 1 p.m. from Frankfurt at Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport,
Badila said "my colleagues discovered ... that the passport had been
Fabila said Kanter remained in the airport's transit area and was told "he can leave wherever he wants." He said Kanter took a flight at about 5 p.m. via London on his way to the United States.
Kanter, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that he believed he was held because of his political views.