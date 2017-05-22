Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Pittsburgh 7 Ottawa 0

(Penguins lead series 3-2)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Bronze

Russia 5 Finland 3

Gold

Sweden 2 Canada 1 (SO)

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.

Windsor 7 Seattle 1

---

AHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Providence 2 Syracuse 1 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Boston 111 Cleveland 108

(Cavaliers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 8 Houston 6

Kansas City 6 Minnesota 4 (1st game)

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 4 (2nd game)

Boston 12 Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Seattle 1

Texas 5 Detroit 2

National League

Colorado 6 Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 0

Washington 3 Atlanta 2

St. Louis 8 San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 13 Milwaukee 6

L.A. Dodgers 6 Miami 3

San Diego 5 Arizona 1

Interleague

L.A. Angels 12 N.Y. Mets 5

---

MLS

New England 2 Columbus 1

Los Angeles 2 Minnesota United 1

New York City FC 3 Orlando City 0

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

(Predators lead series 3-2)

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.

Erie at Saint John, 7 p.m.

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City (Vargas 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Wilk 0-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 5-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Hoffman 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Cincinnati (Feldman 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-4), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Blach 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Interleague

---

