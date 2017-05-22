Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Pittsburgh 7 Ottawa 0
(Penguins lead series 3-2)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Bronze
Russia 5 Finland 3
Gold
Sweden 2 Canada 1 (SO)
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.
Windsor 7 Seattle 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Providence 2 Syracuse 1 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Boston 111 Cleveland 108
(Cavaliers lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 8 Houston 6
Kansas City 6 Minnesota 4 (1st game)
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 4 (2nd game)
Boston 12 Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Seattle 1
Texas 5 Detroit 2
National League
Colorado 6 Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 0
Washington 3 Atlanta 2
St. Louis 8 San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 13 Milwaukee 6
L.A. Dodgers 6 Miami 3
San Diego 5 Arizona 1
Interleague
L.A. Angels 12 N.Y. Mets 5
---
MLS
New England 2 Columbus 1
Los Angeles 2 Minnesota United 1
New York City FC 3 Orlando City 0
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
(Predators lead series 3-2)
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.
Erie at Saint John, 7 p.m.
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City (Vargas 5-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Wilk 0-1) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 5-1) at Houston (Peacock 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-4) at Arizona (Greinke 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Hoffman 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 2-4), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Blach 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-3), 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Cincinnati (Feldman 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
---