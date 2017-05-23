Ankle injury rules Genie Bouchard out of Nuremberg Cup
NUREMBERG, Germany — Former champion Genie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup because of a right ankle injury sustained in training last week.
Tournament director Sandra Reichel was informed of the Canadian's decision late Monday.
Bouchard, the 2014 winner, was due to play the second-seeded Yulia Putintseva, who goes on to a second-round meeting with Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.
Kiki Bertens opens her title
The fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the U.S. was to take on Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the second round of the French Open warm-up tournament.