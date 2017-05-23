Bielsa happy to start anew at struggling Lille in Ligue 1

LILLE, France — Three months after his appointment, Marcelo Bielsa was presented as the new coach of Lille on Tuesday. Importantly, he sounded content and ready to work, unlike at his previous two clubs.

He quit Lazio two days after signing on in July 2016, and left Marseille after its French league opening game in August 2015.

"I am happy to be here," Bielsa said. "I feel an enormous responsibility in relation to the task which falls upon me."

Lille, the champion in 2011, was 11th this season, 49 points below champion Monaco.

Bielsa is known for his driven personality, single-mindedness, tough talking, relentless determination to do things only on his terms, and success.