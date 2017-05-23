Briggs tests positive for testosterone, WBA title bout off

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The WBA heavyweight title fight between Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo is off after former champion Briggs tested positive for high levels of testosterone.

The fight was set for June 3 in Hollywood.

A WBA statement said that Briggs "tested positive for testosterone following a ... test as part of the WBA Fair Boxing program."

Briggs, 45, can request the testing of his 'B' sample, but the bout has been cancelled .