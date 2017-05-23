Briggs tests positive for testosterone, WBA title bout off
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — The WBA heavyweight title fight between Shannon Briggs and Fres Oquendo is off after former champion Briggs tested positive for high levels of testosterone.
The fight was set for June 3 in Hollywood.
A WBA statement said that Briggs "tested positive for testosterone following a ... test as part of the WBA Fair Boxing program."
Briggs, 45, can request the testing of his 'B' sample, but the bout has been
Briggs previously held the WBO heavyweight belt and had won his last nine bouts since losing a unanimous decision to Vitali Klitschko in 2010 for the WBC title. He has a 60-6-1 record.