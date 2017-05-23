Canadian figure skater Gabrielle Daleman sidelined after abdominal surgery

TORONTO — World figure skating bronze medallist Gabrielle Daleman will be sidelined for two weeks after surgery to remove an abdominal cyst.

The 19-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., was forced to miss the last two stops on the Stars on Ice Tour, in Vancouver and Victoria, returning home to undergo surgery on Saturday in Toronto.

She posted on her Twitter account: "Hi everyone a little update I had to have emergency surgery!! Went well I'm back home today doing well and starting my recovery!!"

According to a Skate Canada spokesperson, Daleman suffered a ruptured cyst in March, and doctors noticed a second cyst at that time.