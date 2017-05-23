Celtics G Isaiah Thomas visits specialist, surgery undecided

CLEVELAND — Boston Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas has visited one hip specialist and plans to see others.

Thomas, who is done for the season with a right hip injury he sustained in March and aggravated in the playoffs, told Celtics coach Brad Stevens that he intends to get "one or two more opinions" before a course of action is set. It's possible Thomas could undergo surgery on his hip. The Celtics have described Thomas' condition as a tear in his hip.

Stevens reiterated before Game 4 that Thomas will not play again this season, even if the Celtics push the defending champion Cavaliers beyond five games in the Eastern Conference finals.

Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the post-season on Saturday, ending his inspiring playoff run following the tragic death of his younger sister.

Stevens said Thomas told him he's still sore and there is still significant inflammation in his hip.

