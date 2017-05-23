Charlie Blackmon hits 2 homers, Rockies beat Phillies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA — Charlie Blackmon has given the Colorado Rockies a cleanup hitter's production out of the leadoff spot.

Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers , German Marquez tossed six effective innings and the Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Tuesday night.

Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the NL leading-Rockies win their major league-best 17th road game.

Blackmon has 11 homers and leads the majors with 40 RBIs.

"It's all those guys who hit in front of me," Blackmon said. "Our lineup is deep. There are no easy outs."

First-year Rockies manager Bud Black isn't surprised by Blackmon's success because he sees the work he puts in. Blackmon even worked out lifting weights after a big game.

"He's been swinging good all year and he's really consistent," Black said.

Blackmon gave Colorado a 2-0 lead in the third inning when he hit a long homer off the advertising sign on the facing of the second deck in right- centre . He connected again in the fourth to make it 7-1.

Blackmon has hit seven homers in his last five games in Philadelphia since Aug. 12, 2016. He has more home runs in his last five games against the Phillies than he has against 25 other teams in his career.

"I just see the ball good here and I like playing here," Blackmon said after his third multihomer game in Citizens Bank Park.

Marquez (3-2) allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six.

The Phillies are 4-19 since an 11-9 start.

"We're in a big rut right now," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "I know we're better than this."

Zach Eflin (0-2) was roughed up by Blackmon and the Rockies. He gave up eight runs and 10 hits in six innings.

"I got behind in the count too much," Eflin said.

After Blackmon helped the Rockies build a comfortable lead, Parra hit a solo shot in the sixth to extend it to 8-1.

"We're consistent, doing things we need to do," Black said. "Focus and discipline is high."

The Phillies got their first run when Andres Blanco walked with the bases loaded in the third. Odubel Herrera followed with a double-play grounder to end the potential rally.

Andrew Knapp hit a homer in the ninth off Chad Qualls.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Rockies are 6-2 during a season-long 10-game road trip. They're 17-7 away from home.

LINEUP CHANGES

Mackanin gave slumping 3B Maikel Franco (.221 average) and RF Michael Saunders (0 for last 15) the night off.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story returned from the 10-day disabled list after missing 12 games because of a left shoulder strain. He wasn't in the starting lineup. RHP Jeff Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

Phillies: OF Daniel Nava was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left hamstring. LHP Adam Morgan was recalled from Triple-A to take his roster spot.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (3-6, 5.09 ERA) makes his 10th start on Wednesday night. He's 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA vs. Philadelphia.

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-1, 3.44) goes to the mound. He has more wins than the rest of the starting rotation has combined (four).

___