Conforto powers Harvey, Mets to 9-3 rout of Padres

NEW YORK — Michael Conforto homered twice and had a career-high four RBIs, including three on two hits during the Mets' biggest first inning in 13 years, and Matt Harvey won his first home start since getting suspended as New York routed the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Lucas Duda broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs, and manager Terry Collins earned his 500th victory with the Mets. His team got a leadoff homer and a two-run single from Conforto in a seven-run first against Jhoulys Chacin.

Given a huge early cushion, Harvey (3-3) laboured through five innings to win for the first time since April 11 at Philadelphia. The embattled former ace was 0-3 in his previous six starts and got banned three days by the Mets after skipping a home game this month following a late night on the town.

Harvey apologized and went 0-1 in two outings on the team's most recent road trip. There was light applause and little reaction from the crowd of 24,337 when he was introduced — only groans when Harvey had some trouble throwing strikes with a large lead.

Coming off an excellent performance against Milwaukee, Chacin (4-4) got only two outs in the shortest and worst of his 145 career starts over nine major league seasons. He gave up seven runs and eight hits.

New York's first four batters and seven of its first eight got hits. Conforto hit his fourth leadoff homer on the 10th pitch of his at-bat and capped the outburst with a two-run single that chased Chacin.

Duda had a two-run double during the rally, which also included Curtis Granderson's sacrifice fly and Wilmer Flores' run-scoring single.

The bottom of the first took 24 minutes. It was New York's biggest splurge at the beginning of a game since scoring seven runs in the first inning against Atlanta on Sept. 16, 2004.

Conforto became the first leadoff hitter in team history to have three RBIs in the first inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He homered on a 1-2 pitch in the first and sent a solo drive to centre field off Craig Stammen on an 0-2 delivery in the fourth, powering the Mets to only their third victory in 11 games.

The Padres, with the worst record in the majors at 16-31, have dropped six of seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Backup catcher Hector Sanchez (bruised right foot) was expected to come off the disabled list Tuesday before injuring his right quadriceps in what was supposed to be his final rehab game Sunday with Triple-A El Paso. Sanchez will be shut down for the time being, manager Andy Green said. ... RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder) had an MRI on Sunday that revealed no structural damage, but he probably won't throw for 10-14 days, according to Green said. ... RHP Carter Capps threw another side session Monday. He is still recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery that sidelined him all last season.

Mets: RF Jay Bruce was removed in the sixth with back tightness. ... LHP Steven Matz (elbow inflammation) threw 78 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas at Round Rock. He gave up five runs and five hits — including two homers — in four innings. ... RHP Seth Lugo (elbow inflammation) started for Class A St. Lucie at Bradenton and threw 62 pitches in three innings. He took the loss after allowing seven runs and seven hits, including two homers. ... SS Jose Reyes returned to the lineup after getting scratched Sunday due to tightness in his left ribcage.

ROSTER MOVES

San Diego recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from Triple-A El Paso and optioned RHP Jose Valdez to its top farm club. Asuaje was the Pacific Coast League Rookie of the Year last season when he batted .321 and led all Triple-A players with 172 hits. For now, he will mostly get at-bats off the bench, manager Andy Green said. Asuaje, who appeared in seven major league games last year, grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

ON HIS WAY

The Padres plan to call up RHP Dinelson Lamet to start the series finale Thursday night in place of injured Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation). It will be the major league debut for Lamet, who is 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA in eight starts at El Paso.

UP NEXT

Scuffling rookie Robert Gsellman (2-3, 6.75 ERA) will be re-inserted into the Mets' rotation Wednesday night. The right-hander had his turn skipped last weekend and came out of the bullpen in his past two appearances. Collins said he hopes those relief outings boost Gsellman's confidence. Padres RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 2.70), seeking his first win since 2015, makes another start in place of Cahill.

___