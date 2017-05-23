Impact's Bernier to attend Canada's selection camp ahead of CONCACAF Gold Cup

Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier has confirmed that he will be at the Canadian men's national soccer team camp as it prepares for the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Highly touted youth goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, also based in Montreal, also confirmed he will be at the camp as head coach Octavio Zambrano makes his final selections for the international tournament.

Bernier made 53 appearances for Canada from 2003 to 2015, with his most recent appearances in January 2015.

He is a two-time Canadian Championship winner with the Impact, lifting the Voyageurs Cup in 2013 and 2014.

Bernier also helped his club reach the final of the 2014-15 CONCACAF Champions League, highlighted by the 61,004 crowd who came out to support the Impact at Stade Olympique.