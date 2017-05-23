Jets giving all 3 QBs equal shot at winning starting job
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets' starting quarterback job is up for grabs.
That means a three-man competition this spring — and maybe summer — between Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, with the winner under
"We're giving everybody a great opportunity to show themselves," new offensive
Coach Todd Bowles wouldn't put a timetable on selecting a starter, adding that the competition is "wide open" and might not be settled until training camp.
"Obviously, you want to see them start to separate at some point," Bowles said. "It's going to come down to playing in games. As far as getting more reps in practice as we go, we'll see what happens."
During the first practice of organized team activities, McCown predictably got the most work with the starting
That's all by design, Morton said, and is no reflection on who might be the front-runner in the competition.
"We have a plan, so guys will be rotating," Morton said. "The quarterbacks will be rotating, getting the same amount of reps throughout the week."
Still, McCown would appear to be the
New York marks the 10th NFL franchise McCown has spent time with, and he's largely considered an ideal mentor and "bridge" quarterback at this point in his career.
"Any time someone refers to you as 'great' at something, as long as it's positive, I don't think it's bad," McCown said. "I understand what they're saying and certainly looking back, having played on this many teams, nobody obviously sits down and says, 'Hey, I want to play for 10 teams in my career and move all over the place.'
"At the same time, I've played 15 years and I'm very proud of that. This is the journey that was set out before me, so I want to take my experiences and be able to hand them to those guys as best I can."
McCown realizes, of course, that he's not in the long-term plans for the franchise. The Jets are hoping Hackenberg or Petty can show that they might be the future.
Hackenberg was drafted in the second round out of Penn State last year, but never saw the field during the regular season as he was considered a major project.
"We just started today, so we have a long way to go, but I love the way he prepares and the way he competes," Morton said. "I'm talking about competing in the classroom, too. Guys have to learn to do that, and be a pro and be a student of the game, and learn to take notes and those things. He's doing those things, but it's too early to tell right now football wise."
Morton comes from a West Coast-style background, which would appear to be most ideal for McCown, who worked with the offensive
Hackenberg thrived in a pro-style
Petty, a fourth-rounder in 2015, had a prolific career running Art Briles' spread-style system at Baylor. Injuries and inconsistency at this level have prevented Petty from taking the next step so far in his development.
Morton watched all of the tapes of Hackenberg and Petty from college, as well as Petty's four NFL starts last season in place of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
"Yeah, get to know these guys, find out things that they're good at," Morton said, "and what they're comfortable with."
Morton said he won't have a set style of
"Take care of the ball," he said. "I think that's important — and move the chains. That's the No. 1 thing. That's what I preached this morning, first time going against the
"We win the turnover battle, we have a better chance of getting in the playoffs."
