Nationals recall RHP Ross to make start against Mariners
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have brought up pitcher Joe Ross from the minors to start against the Seattle Mariners.
The Nationals made the move to have Ross start Tuesday night.
Ross is 1-0 with a 7.47 ERA over three previous starts for Washington. He faces Seattle after allowing four earned runs over 13 innings in his last two outings at Triple-A Syracuse.
Washington optioned outfielder Brian Goodwin to Triple-A.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say Nova Scotia man released on strict conditions for child pornography offences
-
New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity
-
Man charged with sexually assaulting two girls on Halifax Transit bus
-
U.K. police hunt for accomplices in Manchester terror attack; bomber identified