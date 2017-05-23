Sports

New date for Swedish soccer match targeted for fixing

Bjorn Wesstrom right, sports manager at Swedish soccer club AIK, talks to media at a Swedish Football Federation press conference in Stockholm Thursday, May 18, 2017. The match between top flight rivals AIK and IFK Gothenburg has been suspended at the last minute due to a apparent match-fixing attempt. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM — A top-tier league game in Sweden postponed last week due to match-fixing attempts will be played in August.

The Swedish soccer federation says Goteborg will host AIK on Aug. 10.

The scheduled game last Thursday was called off and police opened an investigation.

The federation said an AIK player was offered "a substantial amount" to help ensure his team lost.

AIK is fourth in the 16-team league, which runs from April to November. Goteborg is 10th.

