No. 8 Warren Whiteley named new Springboks captain
JOHANNESBURG — No. 8 Warren Whiteley has been named the new Springboks captain and coach Allister Coetzee included eight uncapped players in his squad to prepare for a three-test series against France next month.
Whiteley replaces Adriaan Strauss, who retired from internationals at the end of 2016, a year of woe for the two-time world champions.
South Africa lost eight out of 12 tests, its worst ever year, leaving Coetzee and his squad under pressure to win back some pride against France.
Coetzee also recalled 2007 World Cup winner Frans Steyn and No. 8 Duane Vermeulen.
