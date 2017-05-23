Sohail joins Pakistan Champions Trophy squad as replacement
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Allrounder Haris Sohail has replaced an unfit Umar Akmal in the Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy.
Akmal failed a fitness test in Birmingham, England, last week during Pakistan's training camp and was told to return home.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Tuesday it conducted fitness tests on three players — Sohail, Umar Amin and Asif Zakir — in Lahore to select Akmal's replacement.
Because of a knee injury, Sohail played the last of his 22 one-day internationals in 2015 against Zimbabwe at Lahore.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Chinatown advocates hold festival against condo project as Vancouver East MP speaks out
-
Calgary police say they have 'multiple witnesses' to double homicide
-
University student union takes a walk on the ‘controversial’ side over Lou Reed song
-
New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity