Suh says he's 'sick and tired' of not winning in playoffs
DAVIE, Fla. — Ndamukong Suh says he was largely at fault for the Miami Dolphins' lousy run
Following the team's first practice at the start of organized team activities Tuesday, Suh said he's anxious to win a
"I'm definitely sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further," said the Pro Bowl defensive tackle, who is 0-3 in
Last season the Dolphins reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008, but lost in the first round at Pittsburgh, 30-12. That was after a 35-14 drubbing by New England in the regular-season finale.
"It's a good feeling to feel that guys weren't satisfied with where we were at," Suh said. "It's exciting, for my vantage point, to see hunger still, because that was not OK the way we finished, especially the last two games of our season."
Suh, 30, was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time, and the Dolphins won 10 games. But they finished third-worst in the NFL in run
"I put a lot of it on myself," Suh said. "I'm supposed to be the anchor and plan to be the anchor."
The Dolphins have two more practices this week.
