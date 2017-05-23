Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore makes $10,000 donation

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore is making a $10,000 donation to the Hospital for Sick Children.

Altidore's donation, through the Jozy Altidore Foundation, will help fund and maintain the Toronto hospital's SickKids Rooftop Garden for a two-year period.

"Making this donation to SickKids for this project is so important to me and my foundation," Altidore said in a statement. "It will help so many kids and their families who are going through such a difficult time.

"The rooftop garden is a special location that can generate happiness, positivity and a breath of fresh air for everyone that visits it."

Altidore, a U.S. interrnational, said it was his way of giving back to the Toronto community.