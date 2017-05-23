Vikings tout rehabbing Bridgewater's practice participation
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have begun
Bridgewater took part in the workout Tuesday with the team, less than nine months after suffering the devastating injury to his left knee that wiped out his third NFL season and jeopardized his career.
The practice, the first of 10 organized sessions leading up to the three-day minicamp, was closed to reporters.
The Vikings provided no information beyond confirmation that Bridgewater was continuing his rehabilitation on the field.
