Arizona State rallies, faces Northwestern in NCAA final

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Arizona State and Northwestern rallied from deficits to advance to the title match in the NCAA Women's Golf Championship.

The semifinals did not finish until Wednesday morning at Rich Harvest Farms because of heavy rain.

Monica Vaughn, who won the NCAA individual title on Monday, kept her big week going by nearly holing a wedge on the 18th hole and making birdie to send her match against Stanford freshman Albane Valenzuela to extra holes. Vaughn won the 19th hole with a par.

In the anchor match, Linnea Strom holed a 7-foot par on the 18th, and then sent the Sun Devils to the title match with a par on the first extra hole.