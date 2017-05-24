Baseball Capsules

BALTIMORE — Ervin Santana pitched a two-hitter for his 10th career shutout, Brian Dozier homered and the surging Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night.

After banging out 21 hits in a 14-7 win over Baltimore on Monday, the AL Central-leading Twins got exceptional pitching for their ninth victory in 13 games.

Santana (7-2) struck out six, walked two and permitted only one runner past first base. It was Santana's 18th complete game, the second this season. He finished by retiring the last 14 batters.

Minnesota became the first team this season to capture a series at Camden Yards (the Orioles were 7-0-0).

Dylan Bundy (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings.

RED SOX 11, RANGERS 6

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and twice scored on wild pitches, and Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double for Boston.

Rick Porcello (3-5) won for just the second time at home despite allowing 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner gave up four earned runs.

Joey Gallo hit 14th homer for Texas, which had won 11 of 12. Andrew Cashner (1-4) gave up five runs in five innings.

ANGELS 4, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Maybin and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game and Matt Shoemaker won his third consecutive start for Los Angeles.

Maybin led off by homering on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Cobb (4-4). Trout connected on the next pitch for his 15th homer, including seven in his last 11 games.

Shoemaker (4-2) gave up three hits, three walks and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles has won seven of nine. The Rays have lost three in a row after a season-high four-game winning streak.

ROYALS 6, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Duffy beat the Yankees for the second time in a week and rookie Jorge Bonifacio capped a three-run, seventh-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run homer for Kansas City.

Lorenzo Cain, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas also homered late for the Royals, who went deep four times in a span of nine batters.

New York rookie Jordan Montgomery took a one-hit shutout and 2-0 lead into the seventh before a solo homer by Cain, who had been hitless in 14 at-bats. Adam Warren (1-1) took the loss.

Duffy (4-3) gave up two runs in seven innings.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Centeno homered in his Houston debut and Yuli Gurriel also connected.

Centeno, who has played for the Mets, Brewers and Twins, filled in for catcher Brian McCann, later singled and scored.

Houston starter Lance McCullers (5-1) allowed one hit in five innings to extend his AL-leading streak of scoreless innings to 22.

Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann (4-3), who turned 31 on Tuesday, yielded four runs in six-plus innings.

NATIONALS 10, MARINERS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, and Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings for Washington.

Bryce Harper hit 14th home run and Jayson Werth almost homered off Chris Bergman (1-2), who allowed all of the Nationals' runs and 14 of their 15 hits.

Ross (2-0) showed no signs of the late April struggles that ended with a demotion to Triple-A. He yielded five hits and a walk while striking out six.

ROCKIES 8, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers and German Marquez tossed six effective innings for Colorado.

Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the NL leading-Rockies win their major league-best 17th road game.

Marquez (3-2) allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six.

Philadelphia is 4-19 since an 11-9 start.

Zach Eflin (0-2) gave up eight runs and 10 hits in six innings.

CUBS 4, GIANTS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester pitched a four-hitter for Chicago's first complete game of the season, and the Cubs beat Johnny Cueto and San Francisco in a rainy rematch of last year's playoff opener.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward homered for Chicago.

Lester and Cueto hooked up in a memorable pitchers' duel in Game 1 of the NL Division Series last October, with Chicago winning 1-0.

Lester (3-2) outpitched Cueto (4-4).

INDIANS 8, REDS 7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Indians split the two-game series in Cincinnati, and now the teams play twice in Cleveland. The Indians have won seven of the last eight between Ohio's teams.

Andrew Miller (3-0) got help from right fielder Daniel Robertson, who threw Jose Peraza out at the plate in the eighth. Cody Allen escaped in the ninth to extend his franchise record by converting his 13th straight save try to start a season.

Drew Storen (1-1) took the loss.

METS 9, PADRES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto homered twice and had a career-high four RBIs, including three on two hits during the Mets' biggest first inning in 13 years, and Matt Harvey won his first home start since getting suspended.

Lucas Duda broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs, and manager Terry Collins earned his 500th victory with the Mets. His team got a leadoff homer and a two-run single from Conforto in a seven-run first against Jhoulys Chacin (4-4).

Harvey (3-3) laboured through five innings to win for the first time since April 11 at Philadelphia. The embattled former ace was 0-3 in his previous six starts and got banned three days by the Mets after skipping a home game this month following a late night on the town.

BLUE JAYS 4, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer to lead Toronto.

Six of the first eight Blue Jays batters reached base against Jimmy Nelson (2-3).

Danny Barnes (1-2) won in relief. Roberto Osuna earned his seventh save in 10 chances.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, WHITE SOX 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Jake Lamb and Chris Herrmann homered and Arizona held off the White Sox for the Diamondbacks' seventh win in eight games.

Patrick Corbin (4-4) settled down after a tough start to get the victory. The left-hander went six innings plus one batter, allowing three runs and scattering eight hits.

Chicago rookie Dylan Covey (0-4), still looking for his first big-league win after eight starts, left the game with one out in the third inning with left oblique soreness.

Jose Abreu cut the lead to 5-4 with a leadoff home run of Jorge De La Rosa to start the eighth. It was his 100th career homer and all nine of them this season have come on the road.

But J.J. Hoover came on with one out and the bases loaded to strikeout Kevan Smith and Yolmer Sanchez to preserve the lead.

Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save in 13 tries.

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 5

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Adams singled in the winning run with about 200 fans left in the stands for the ninth inning, lifting the Braves over the Pirates in a game delayed over three hours by rain.

The delay started in the top of the seventh inning and ended at 12:51 a.m. The game finished just before 2 a.m. — 6 hours, 15 minutes after first pitch.

After Pittsburgh scored twice in the top of the ninth, Atlanta got two runs in the bottom of the inning. Nick Markakis had an RBI double to tie it at 5, and after Matt Kemp was intentionally walked, Markakis scored from second on Adams' single to left.

Pirates closer Tony Watson (2-1) faced six batters in blowing the save in the ninth.

Atlanta has won nine of 12. Luke Jackson (1-0) got his first career win.

MARLINS 11, ATHLETICS 9

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Justin Bour matched his career high with four hits including his fourth home run in five games to highlight Miami's best offensive game of the season, and the Marlins held off a late surge to beat the Athletics.

Yonder Alonso hit his 13th home run of the season for the A's, but left with a bruised right hand after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth. Ryon Healy and Rajai Davis also homered for Oakland.

Jose Urena (2-2) pitched five uneven innings for his first career interleague win in 10 appearances.

Jesse Hahn (1-4) took the loss and left the game in the third inning with a triceps strain.

DODGERS 2, CARDINALS 1, 13 innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Logan Forsythe doubled in a run in the 13th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Tuesday night after a stellar duel between starters Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn.

Forsythe played for the first time in a month and struck out in his first four at-bats before walking in the 11th and delivering the winning hit in the 13th. His double off Jonathan Broxton (0-1) scored Enrique Hernandez.

Kershaw and Lynn struck out 10 batters and allowed a run each, with Kershaw going nine innings and Lynn pitching eight. Kershaw missed out on his majors-leading eighth victory by giving up a run in the ninth. Randal Grichuk singled, advanced to second on a groundout then scored on a wild pitch to tie it at 1.

Josh Fields (1-0) pitched the 13th for Los Angeles.