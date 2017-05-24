Bolivia gets court date in case of forfeited World Cup games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Bolivian soccer federation has been given a court date in its appeal against forfeiting two World Cup qualifiers, a decision that could affect Argentina and Chile in the standings.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the case on July 5. Bolivia is challenging two FIFA verdicts for fielding an ineligible player.

CAS typically announces judgments within weeks.

FIFA imposed 3-0 losses against Bolivia for a 0-0 draw with Chile and 2-0 win over Peru last September. In both games, Bolivia fielded Paraguay-born defender Nelson Cabrera as a late substitute.

The extra two points for Chile would put it in the final direct qualifying place in the South American group with four matches left.