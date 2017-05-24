Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson hired by Lakers
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — A celebrity trainer known for getting the Kardashian clan into shape is going to work for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Gunnar Peterson is the Lakers' new director of strength and endurance training, the team announced Wednesday.
Peterson has been a
Peterson will develop a strength and conditioning program for the Lakers, general manager Rob Pelinka says.
The 16-time NBA champion franchise has replaced several key members of its internal staff since Magic Johnson and Pelinka assumed control of basketball operations earlier this year.