Coach Marcel Lacroix returns to Canadian long-track speedskating team

CALGARY — Coach Marcel Lacroix is returning to the Canadian long-track speedskating team to guide middle- and long-distance skaters in their quest to compete at the Winter Games in women's team pursuit.

He will fill a position that was vacated last week by Xiuli Wang, who accepted a coaching job in her native China.

Lacroix, who has helped Canadian speedskaters make six Olympic podium appearances over three different Games (Nagano, Turin and Vancouver), will serve in the position until after the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.