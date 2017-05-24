Danes ponder license for jet skis after fatal crash

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's government wants to introduce a license for riding jet skis after two American students were killed in a crash earlier this month in Copenhagen's harbour .

Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen says it also would look at some kind of identification of jet skis, like a registration plate.

Pape Poulsen spoke Wednesday after a meeting to discuss measures to be taken after the fatal crash. A bill has not been crafted yet but a Parliament majority is likely to back it.

On May 6, a jet ski crashed into a boat filled with American students, killing two. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter.