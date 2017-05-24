Davies leads Whitecaps over Impact 2-1 in 1st leg of Canadian Championship semi

VANCOUVER — Alphonso Davies scored one and set up another as the Vancouver Whitecaps downed the Montreal Impact 2-1 in the first leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal on Tuesday night.

Nicolas Mezquida had the other goal for Vancouver, while Spencer Richey stopped a second-half penalty.

David Choiniere replied for the Impact, who will feel good about their chances heading home for the second leg of the aggregate series next week in Montreal.

The 16-year-old Davies, who was born in Liberia and raised in Edmonton, had a spring in his step from the start, and opened the scoring in the 13th minute on a bit of a broken play.

Brek Shea's pass to Mezquida from the right lagged behind his teammate, but rolled right to Davies, who calmly slotted home past onrushing Impact goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

The lanky midfielder then went from finisher to creator in the 33rd when he danced past three Montreal players with ease before Mezquida latched onto the loose ball in space and beat a helpless Crepeau.

The Impact looked frustrated and a bit disjointed in the first half, but got one back in the 62nd when a pair of Canadians hooked up for a valuable away goal. Substitute Anthony Jackson-Hamel, a Montreal native, nodded a ball to Choiniere, from Saint-Alexandre, Que., who in turn beat Richey.

Jackson-Hamel then had a golden opportunity to level the match six minutes later, but he flubbed a rebound effort after Chris Duvall's initial shot hit the post.

Montreal had an even better chance to equalize in the 73rd after Whitecaps defender Cole Seiler handled the ball in the Vancouver penalty area, but Richey stopped Impact sub Patrice Bernier's poor effort from spot with a dive to his right.

Richey then made another crucial save in stoppage time on Bernier at the near post after a dreadful attempted Whitecaps' clearance on a corner.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Ottawa Fury of the second-tier USL came from a goal down against Toronto FC to win the first leg of the other semifinal 2-1 in the nation's capital.

After claiming the club's first national crown in 2015, the Whitecaps were moments away from making it back-to-back titles last season when a defensive miscue in stoppage time of the final's second leg gifted Toronto a priceless away goal to completely flip the script and leave Vancouver stunned.

The winner of the Canadian title has qualified directly to the subsequent CONCACAF Champions League in years past, but changes to that event's format means Toronto will have to either capture the national crown again or beat the 2017 winner in a one-game playoff in August to make the regional club tournament.

Both the Whitecaps and Impact were coming off impressive wins in Major League Soccer over the weekend, with Vancouver downing Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City 2-0, and Montreal thumping the Portland Timbers 4-1.

The Whitecaps are 5-5-1 in MLS this season, good for sixth in the West, while the Impact's 3-4-4 mark has the Impact sitting 10th in the East.

After playing the same lineup and formation for five straight matches, Vancouver went with an entirely new starting 11 against Montreal for the second of five matches in a 15-day stretch.

The Impact, meanwhile, made nine changes to their starting lineup from Saturday.

Teams in this year's competition have to start at least three Canadians, but the Whitecaps technically had a fourth in Davies, who is a permanent resident and in the process of getting his citizenship.

The Impact became the first Canadian team to make the Champions League final during a memorable run in 2014-15, while the Whitecaps qualified for the 2016-17 semifinals before bowing out in April. Toronto also made the semis in 2011-12.

Notes: The Impact won the Canadian title in 2008, 2013 and 2014. ... Vancouver returns to MLS action on Saturday at home against D.C United. Montreal doesn't play against before hosting the Whitecaps in the return leg May 30.

