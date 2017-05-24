Del Potro could miss French Open because of injuries

LYON, France — Juan Martin Del Potro could pull out of the French Open after the Argentine said he is struggling with shoulder and back problems.

The 28-year-old Del Potro lost 7-6 (0), 6-4 to 125th-ranked Gastao Elias in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.

"I feel pain in the shoulder and back," Del Potro said. "I will go to Paris and I will take a decision soon about whether I play the French Open."

Del Potro, who won the US Open in 2009, has not played in the French Open since 2012 because of injury problems.