Halep has torn ankle ligament, could miss French Open

Romania's Simona Halep touches her ankle during her final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Sunday, May 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

BUCHAREST, Romania — Simona Halep could miss the French Open because of a torn ankle ligament.

The fourth-ranked Romanian hurt her right ankle in the Italian Open final. She tripped while leading 5-2 in the first set and eventually lost to Elina Svitolina 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

On Wednesday, Halep wrote on Instagram that she was "keeping my fingers crossed for" Roland Garros.

Haelp says an MRI scan "shows a torn ligament from the fall in Roma," and adds that doctors say "it's 50/50 at the moment but it's made good improvement since Sunday."

