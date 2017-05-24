Hulk scores 1, sets up another as Shanghai SIPG wins

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Hulk scored one goal and helped create another Wednesday as Shanghai SIPG came back to beat Jiangsu Suning 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of the Asian Champions League.

The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai for about $60 million in 2016, equalized from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. He then sent in a cross from the right for Uzbekistan international Odil Ahmedov to head in from close range in first-half injury time.

Roger Martinez had given Jiangsu the lead in the eighth minute after a defensive error.