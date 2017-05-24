Iglesias, Kinsler lead Tigers to 6-3 win over Astros
HOUSTON — It took the Detroit Tigers three games, but they got the
Jose Iglesias finished a triple shy of the cycle, Ian Kinsler had two hits and scored twice, and Detroit beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Iglesias, who scored three runs, doubled to lead off the eighth. He moved to second on a single by Kinsler before scoring on Alex Avila's RBI grounder off Chris Devenski (3-3) to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Following an intentional walk to Miguel Cabrera, Kinsler scored on Victor Martinez's RBI grounder.
Iglesias hit a two-run homer in the ninth.
In their three-game losing streak, the Tigers had scored four runs.
"It took a little bit of time, but we got the bats going better tonight," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. "It was a much better night. We're going to score runs through the course of the season. The last two games were a team-wide slump."
In the third, Iglesias scored on Charlie Morton's wild pitch before Kinsler scored on Cabrera's double-play grounder to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.
"We were able to put some good at-bats together and get the victory," Iglesias said. "As a team, we needed it. I hope we get some momentum from this."
Shane Greene (1-0) retired all five batters he faced for the win.
Evan Gattis, and Norichika Aoki hit sacrifice flies in the third and fourth innings, respectively, to tie it at 2-2. Alex Bregman hit a solo home run with two outs in the ninth off Justin Wilson.
Houston finished 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
"I think we had a few chances on (Daniel Norris) early," Bregman said. "We put some good at-bats together. He did a good job later in the game limiting us to only two runs. Made some good pitches."
Norris gave up two runs and four hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. Norris, Greene and Wilson combined to retire 17 straight batters until Bregman's homer.
"From the fifth inning on, I was letting the ball go and trusting my stuff, and that is where I get strike one," Norris said. "Before that, I was pressing for a lack of a better term. I was trying to throw strikes, being very conscious of not walking them."
Morton allowed two runs and four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. The right-hander retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.
"To get through seven, he
TRAINER'S ROOM
Astros: SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup for a second straight game because he wasn't feeling well. ... LHP Dallas Keuchel, who is on the 10-day DL with a pinched nerve in his neck, played catch Wednesday, Hinch said. "It's going in the right direction, but we have a few days," Hinch said. "He's feeling a little better. I know his mind is getting right to possibly come back. We'll see if his neck can
NICE GRAB
Bregman made a tricky catch before going into the Tigers' dugout to start the fifth. Tyler Collins hit a towering foul ball that forced Bregman to run in front of the Detroit dugout. Bregman reached over and made a leaning catch on the railing of the dugout just before heading down the steps.
"I thought I was going to run into the fence actually," Bregman said. "I kind of put my hand down a little bit to try and put it on the fence but there was no fence it was just the steps. I slipped a little bit but I got it."
UP NEXT
Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. Verlander is 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA in seven starts against Houston in his career.
Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (1-2) will look for a second straight good start Thursday after allowing two runs in six innings in his last outing.