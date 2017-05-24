Lions coach hopes team can work out any issues with Johnson

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell hopes the franchise's relationship with Calvin Johnson will eventually improve.

Johnson told the Detroit Free Press over the weekend that he felt he should have been treated better as he left the Lions. The star receiver retired following the 2015 season.

Caldwell spoke to reporters Wednesday at an organized team activity, and he said the organization is concerned anytime it finds out one of its alumni isn't happy.

Johnson didn't go into specifics with the Free Press about what treatment by the team left him unsatisfied.

Caldwell said he still texts Johnson often and stays in touch, and the coach says he's hopeful the Lions and Johnson can work out whatever their differences may be.

