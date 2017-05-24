Maddon, Cubs stay classy with "Anchorman" themed road trip

CHICAGO — For previous road trips, Joe Maddon has put his players in onesie pyjamas and zany suits. This time, his Chicago Cubs are staying classy.

Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and company will pay homage to the Channel 4 news team, dressing as characters from the movie "Anchorman" on their upcoming trip to Southern California.

Known for organizing wild themes for team flights, Maddon has turned to Ron Burgundy, Brick Tamland and Brian Fantana for inspiration. The Cubs will wear the outfits Thursday when they fly out to Los Angeles, then again for the return trip from San Diego — where the comedy takes place — following a game May 31.