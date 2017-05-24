Messi loses Supreme Court appeal over tax-fraud conviction

MADRID — Lionel Messi has lost his Supreme Court appeal over a tax-fraud conviction in Spain.

The court confirmed the 21-month prison sentence handed to Messi for defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros ($4.6 million) from 2007-09. He is not expected to go to prison because sentences of less than two years for first offences are usually suspended in Spain.

The court maintained the 2 million euro ($2.24 million) fine handed to the Argentina player in last year's trial.