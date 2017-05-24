Padres rally late, hold off Mets in 9th for 6-5 win
NEW YORK — Hunter Renfroe snapped an eighth-inning tie with a titanic home run, Brad Hand pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth and the San Diego Padres took advantage of a floundering New York Mets bullpen in rallying for a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.
New York loaded the bases with nobody out against Hand on two singles and a walk. But the left-hander struck out Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera on breaking balls before Juan Lagares flied out to end it.
An excited Hand pounded his glove after holding on for his third major league save and first this season.
After trailing by four, the Padres pulled even when Wil Myers rocketed a two-run single off the top of the right-
Renfroe homered off Josh Smoker (0-2).
Ryan Buchter (3-2) worked a hitless inning for the win.
