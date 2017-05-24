Pederson leaves game after frightening collision with Puig
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson left a game against the St. Louis Cardinals after a frightening collision with Yasiel Puig on the warning track Tuesday night.
Just before crashing into Pederson, Puig sprinted from right field to right-
Puig monetarily remained on his feet, raising his glove to show he had caught the ball before grabbing his chest and dropping to the track.
Both players stayed down for a few moments, and Pederson appeared to have blood on his forehead when he finally stood. Pederson, who the Dodgers said suffered a neck sprain, was lifted for pinch-hitter Chris Taylor in the bottom of the inning, then replaced in
Pederson narrowly avoided a scary collision in the seventh inning, when he and left fielder Cody Bellinger bumped each other while chasing a ball in the left-