Pro Bowl returning to Orlando in 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.
Orlando will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, the NFL announced Wednesday. Last season, the NFL played its all-star game in Orlando for the first time in front of a near-sellout crowd at Camping World Stadium.
The NFL has a two-year deal with an option for a third year to play the Pro Bowl in Orlando.
The 2018 game will feature the AFC vs. NFC format, which returned last season.
