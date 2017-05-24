Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Ottawa 2 Pittsburgh 1
(Series tied 3-3)
---
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.
Saint John 7 Seattle 0
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
Cleveland 112 Boston 99
(Cavaliers lead series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 2 Baltimore 0
L.A. Angels 4 Tampa Bay 0
Boston 11 Texas 6
Houston 6 Detroit 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 1
Colorado 8 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 9 San Diego 3
Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1 (13 innings)
Interleague
Toronto 4 Milwaukee 3
Washington 10 Seattle 1
Cleveland 8 Cincinnati 7
Arizona 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Miami 11 Oakland 9
--
Soccer
Canadian Championship
Semifinal first legs
Ottawa 2 Toronto 1
Vancouver 2 Montreal 1
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
Memorial Cup
Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.
Windsor vs. Erie, 7 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota (Berrios 2-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Perez 2-5) at Boston (Sale 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Houston (Morton 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado (Chatwood 3-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Cosart 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Leake 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1), 3:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0), 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
---