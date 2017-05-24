Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Ottawa 2 Pittsburgh 1

(Series tied 3-3)

---

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.

Saint John 7 Seattle 0

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

Cleveland 112 Boston 99

(Cavaliers lead series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 2 Baltimore 0

L.A. Angels 4 Tampa Bay 0

Boston 11 Texas 6

Houston 6 Detroit 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 1

Colorado 8 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 9 San Diego 3

Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 2  St. Louis 1 (13 innings)

Interleague

Toronto 4 Milwaukee 3

Washington 10 Seattle 1

Cleveland 8 Cincinnati 7

Arizona 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Miami 11 Oakland 9

--

Soccer

Canadian Championship

Semifinal first legs

Ottawa 2 Toronto 1

Vancouver 2 Montreal 1

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

Memorial Cup

Preliminary Round at Windsor, Ont.

Windsor vs. Erie, 7 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota (Berrios 2-0) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Perez 2-5) at Boston (Sale 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Houston (Morton 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

National League

Colorado (Chatwood 3-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Cosart 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-4), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Leake 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto (Stroman 4-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-6) at Oakland (Gray 1-1), 3:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Arizona (Delgado 1-0), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-0) at Washington (Roark 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

---

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular