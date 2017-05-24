South Africa wins toss, opts to field in 1st ODI
A
A
Share via Email
LEEDS, England — South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to field against England at Headingley in the first one-day international on Wednesday.
The three-match series is a warm-up for both teams ahead of the Champions Trophy, starting June 1.
South Africa included Wayne Parnell in the playing XI ahead of Dwaine Pretorius while Morne Morkel was also left out from the first game.
South Africa, ranked No. 1 in world ODI rankings, has a strong batting line-up with Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and de Villiers.
England had all its big guns fresh from their Indian Premier League stint with Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and captain Eoin Morgan.
____=
Line-ups:
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘Extremely frustrating’ to see crowds where sea lion grabbed girl, says expert
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Thieves break into house while Calgary woman and her kids hide upstairs
-
Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months