Teenage opener sets the pace as Canada defeats Oman in cricket play

KAMPALA, Uganda — Teenage opener Bhavindu Adhihetty scored 44 runs and Rizwan Cheema added 42 as Canada defeated Oman by 83 runs Wednesday in ICC World Cricket League Division 3 play.

The win raised Canada's record to 2-0 at the eight-country tournament. Cheema scored 91 runs in a 66-run win over host Uganda on Tuesday.

Oman fell to 0-2.

Canada is one of six teams looking to win one of two promotion spots to Division 2 and continue on the road to the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier. The Canadian men played in three straight World Cups from 2003 to 2011 but have fallen down the pecking order in recent years.

Oman won the toss and put Canada into bat. Adhihetty, 17, and captain Nitish Kumar (33) made it pay with a 77-run first-wicket partnership. Canada finished at 274 for nine in its 50 overs.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood's 63, was 191 all out after 40.5 overs.

Satsimranjit Dhindsa took three wickets for Canada, which plays Malaysia on Friday.