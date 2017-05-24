Sports

Tennessee Titans sign fifth-round draft pick Jayon Brown

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey watches as players run drills during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey watches as players run drills during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have signed fifth-round draft pick Jayon Brown, a linebacker from UCLA.

Brown led the Bruins in tackles each of his last two seasons at UCLA and earned first-team all-Pac-12 honours as a senior. He finished his college career with 220 tackles, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

His signing comes one day after the Titans signed Southern California cornerback Adoree' Jackson , one of their two first-round picks.

The Titans have now signed five of their seven draft picks. First-round pick Corey Davis and third-round selection Taywan Taylor remain unsigned. Brown is a wide receiver from Western Michigan and Taylor is a receiver from Western Kentucky.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular