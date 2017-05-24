Tennessee Titans sign fifth-round draft pick Jayon Brown
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have signed fifth-round draft pick Jayon Brown, a linebacker from UCLA.
Brown led the Bruins in tackles each of his last two seasons at UCLA and earned first-team all-Pac-12
His signing comes one day after the Titans signed Southern California cornerback Adoree' Jackson , one of their two first-round picks.
The Titans have now signed five of their seven draft picks. First-round pick Corey Davis and third-round selection Taywan Taylor remain unsigned. Brown is a wide receiver from Western Michigan and Taylor is a receiver from Western Kentucky.
