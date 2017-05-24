Toronto FC joins Leafs, Raptors in selling out season-ticket supply

Toronto FC has joined the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs in selling out its allotment of season tickets.

The Major League Soccer club said this week that its season tickets for the 2017 season were capped and sold out at 21,000. There is now a wait list for 2018.

It's the same story at the Leafs (16,000 season tickets this season) and Raptors (14,500), which are also owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

TFC is able to sell more season tickets because BMO Field is bigger than the Air Canada Centre.