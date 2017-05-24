Vikings: Bridgewater recovery still unclear despite progress

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Teddy Bridgewater has reached the point in rehabilitation where he's able to drop back to pass on his surgically repaired left knee.

Just when the 24-year-old quarterback might return to live action with the Minnesota Vikings remains largely unknown.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Wednesday that Bridgewater has not been cleared for full practice. That's predictable, less than nine months after the dislocation, torn ACL and other damage occurred to his knee during a non-contact drill .

The Vikings raised optimism about Bridgewater's recovery Tuesday by posting to their website a 38-second, slow-motion video clip of him taking drop-backs and throws in their first organized on-field workout of the off-season . Spielman, however, said there's still no timetable or guarantee for his return.

