Wallabies lock Dean Mumm to retire

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia rugby lock Dean Mumm will retire at the end of the 2017 season after 57 tests for the Wallabies and 112 Super Rugby matches for New South Wales.

Mumm said Wednesday "it's something I've been thinking about for a while. When you get to be the oldest in the team and at the back of the bus there's probably only one way out and retirement's something I've been working towards for a couple of years now."