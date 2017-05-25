A case of the drunken cricketer and the parrot defence

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand cricket player offered this explanation for another drunken driving offence — he was rushing home to console his girlfriend over a dead parrot.

The lawyer for Doug Bracewell says the cricketer was attending a social function when his "distraught" girlfriend called. She says their pet cockatoo was killed by dogs they were minding for a friend.

Bracewell had a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit. He was ordered Thursday by the Masterton court to perform 100 hours of community work. He was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2008 and 2010.