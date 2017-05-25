Aly Raisman calls out airport worker for 'muscles' comment
Three-time Olympic gold
Raisman posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, "I don't see any muscles." Raisman called the encounter "rude & uncomfortable."
Raisman, who turned 23 Thursday, says she works "very hard to be healthy & fit." She says that if a man can't compliment a girl's muscles, he's sexist.
Raisman didn't say where or when the airport exchange took place.
