Boston's Price set to make season debut Monday at White Sox

BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher David Price is set to make his season debut for Boston on Monday at the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old left-hander, starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contact, has been recovering from a strained pitching elbow.

"He's eager to get back to us and physically he feels great," Red Sox manager John Farrell said Thursday. "His return to us will give us a definite boost but that's not to de-emphasize he needs to go out and perform."

Price allowed nine runs — six earned — and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings during a pair of injury rehabilitation starts at Triple-A Pawtucket. He struck out eight and walked two.