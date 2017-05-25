Braves' Collmenter designated for assignment after 3 HRs

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves designated right-hander Josh Collmenter for assignment after he surrendered three homers and seven runs in the 10th inning of a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 31-year-old Collmenter made 11 appearances for the Braves, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in 17 innings. Right-hander Matt Wisler was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before Thursday's series finale against the Pirates.

In what was likely Collmenter's final appearance with the Braves, he came on in extra innings with the game tied at 5. He surrendered consecutive homers to David Freese, Jose Osuna and Jordy Mercer in a 12-5 loss.

Wisler struggled in his previous stint with the Braves this season. He had a 12.60 ERA in four relief appearances.

