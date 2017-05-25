Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Latakos trims time off his own world record

ARBON, Switzerland — Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos bettered his world record in the T53 category 100-metre competition on an eight-medal day for Canada at the Daniela Jutzeler para-athletics competition on Thursday.

Lakatos, from Dorval, Que., won gold in 14.15 seconds in his first major competition of the 2017 season. The Rio Paralympics champion set the previous mark of 14.17 in May 2014 in Nottwill, Switzerland.

Pongsakorn Paeyo of Thailand was second in 14.36 and Mickey Bushell of Britain finished third in 14.59. Ben Brown of Berwick, N.S., was seventh.

Lakatos, 36, also picked up victories in the T53 200- and 400-metre races.

Austin Smeenk of Oakville, Ont., won silver in the T34 200-metre race and added bronze in the 100.