DeGrom scratched by Mets because of weather forecast

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was scratched by the New York Mets from his scheduled start against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night because of discouraging weather reports.

Rafael Montero was to start in deGrom's place, and deGrom was rescheduled for Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh, pushing the rest of the rotation back a day.

Mets manager Terry Collins said he spoke with deGrom in the afternoon, and they agreed not to risk a weather-shortened outing for the right-hander. Forecasts are calling for thunderstorms beginning around 9 p.m., about two hours after the scheduled start.

Collins said there is no physical issue with deGrom.

"One thing we didn't want to have to do is get him warmed up, sit him down, wait, have him pitch two innings, get to 30 pitches and then have to shut him down," Collins said.

Montero was told at around 3:45 p.m. that he would. Montero threw 60 pitches in his previous outing Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, and Collins was hopeful of getting 75-80 pitches over four or five innings from Montero on Thursday. Montero is 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA this season.

The Mets also activated shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera off the disabled list, although he was not in the starting lineup. Catcher Kevin Plawecki was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Jay Bruce was set to return to right field for the Mets after leaving Tuesday's game with tightness in his back and sitting out Wednesday.

___