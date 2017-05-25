Dusty Baker to attend son's graduation, miss weekend games

WASHINGTON — Dusty Baker will miss the Washington Nationals weekend series against the San Diego Padres to attend his son Darren's graduation.

Baker said he will rejoin Washington when it begins a three-game series in San Francisco on Monday, near Baker's off-season home. Bench coach Chris Speier will assume managerial duties against the Padres.

Baker's son Darren is graduating from Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California. He's committed to play college baseball at Cal.