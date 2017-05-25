Dusty Baker to attend son's graduation, miss weekend games
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Dusty Baker will miss the Washington Nationals weekend series against the San Diego Padres to attend his son Darren's graduation.
Baker said he will rejoin Washington when it begins a three-game series in San Francisco on Monday, near Baker's
Baker's son Darren is graduating from Jesuit High School in Carmichael, California. He's committed to play college baseball at Cal.
As a 3-year-old bat boy, Darren was rescued from a potential home plate collision by J.T. Snow in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series between Baker's Giants and the Angels.